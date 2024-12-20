Plane lands on the New York State Thruway in Albany

A small plane made an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway in Albany on Friday.

According to State Police, the Beechcraft Travel Air twin-piston aircraft landed on the northbound side of the Thruway, near Exit 23, at about 12:43 p.m.

Troopers say the pilot realized he wouldn’t make the runway due to mechanical issues and instead decided to land the aircraft on the Thruway.

The pilot and two passengers were not injured.

Police say the plan departments from Fairfield County Airport in Winnsboro, South Carolina on Friday morning and was headed to Bennington, Vermont.

They say the pilot was attempting to land at Albany International Airport due to mechanical issues.

State Police and the FAA are investigating the incident.