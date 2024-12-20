New Healthi Kids campaign urges parents to bond with children early

Common Ground Health is aiming to bring parents and their infants closer together this holiday season with its first campaign focused on early childhood.

The Healthi Kids Coalition, which is part of Common Ground Health, launched the “Love from the Start” campaign. This initiative will highlight the importance of early bonding for a child’s social emotional skills and early childhood mental health.

“We really are trying to reach parents early and let them know that it's so important that they connect, talk and play early and often with their child,” said Stephanie David, director of early childhood policy at Common Ground Health.

David said the first five years of a child’s life sets the foundation for lifelong mental and physical health and wellbeing, and those interactions become pivotal moments in their development.

“It really helps to build confidence, to build resilience, to build communication skills, and really help little ones to feel secure and feel like they can go out and explore the world around them,” David said.

Showing love is different for every parent, she said. Especially when factoring in conditions like postpartum depression-- which could affect those early interactions. She said the goal isn't perfection but just to “be good enough”.

“Squeeze in those little interactions, because every little one counts,” David said.