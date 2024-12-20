More free ice-skating at MLK Park and other outdoor winter activities coming up

An outdoor winter pastime is back in the heart of Rochester, with more on the horizon.

The ice rink at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, a mainstay of urban winter recreation in Rochester, has been the site of free ice-skating sessions during the ROC Holiday Village.

Those sessions will continue through the week of New Years, ending on Jan. 5. The ice rink is also hosting events like a free silent disco on Dec. 26.

“Usually everyone’s isolated all winter,” said Mike Corey, the city’s athletics and aquatics coordinator. “We give you opportunity to come outside and you get to talk to your community, people, and don't feel as isolated.”

The effect of community and social connectedness is becoming more recognized as an “important determinant of health” — mental and physical — even while research on that association is limited, according to a 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine. That goes for all ages.

“Community belonging and engagement contributes to quality of life which results in a greater sense of identity and confidence, opposing anonymity and loneliness,” the authors of the study wrote. “People with community support may benefit from feelings of mutual respect, a deeper sense of self-esteem, and reduced chronic stress.”

Meanwhile, exercising outdoors in winter can help alleviate anxiety, improve sleep and potentially boost immune system function, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The key is preparation: layers, hydration, and sunscreen.

When the free ice-skating sessions are over, the rink at MLK Park will remain open into early March with skate rentals at $5 and sessions ranging from $2 to $5 depending on age.

“It brings out everybody, not just people that always ice skate," Corey said. "You get people (who) have never ice skated before coming out. ... Just gets a wide variety of different cultures together.”