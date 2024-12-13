© 2024 WXXI News
Golisano Children's Hospital opens new interventional radiology suite for minimally invasive procedures

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:42 PM EST
URMC officials and Golisano Children's Hospital supporters cut the ribbon for the new state-of-the-art Interventional Radiology Suite located on the ground floor of the children's hospital.
Racquel Stephen
/
WXXI News
A new, state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite at UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital will make it easier for its young patients to receive important care.

The space, located on the ground floor of the children’s hospital, will be used to perform “minimally invasive image guided procedures in lieu of other more invasive approaches like surgery,” said Dr. Jennifer Harvey, chair of URMC Imaging department.

Harvey said these cases can range from feeding tube and central line placements to liver biopsies and arteriograms — an imaging technique used to examine the inside of arteries.

“The result is lower associated risk, shorter and less painful recovery times,” Harvey said.

URMC officials and Golisano Children's Hospital supporters stand inside the operating room of the new state-of-the-art Interventional Radiology Suite located on the ground floor of the children's hospital.
Racquel Stephen
/
WXXI
URMC performs more than 800 of these procedures each year, according to Harvey. In the past, pediatric patients would have to travel to the adult-side of the hospital or outside of the region to get the care they needed. The suite will eliminate those barriers.

“Now our pediatric patients will have this space designed just for them, which will help us serve them more quickly, more safely and with the compassionate child focused care that the Golisano Children's Hospital is famous for,” said Dr. David Linehan, CEO and Dean of URMC.

The IR suite was made possible through fundraising and hefty donations from individuals like Mark and Maureen Davitt, who donated $500,000 and for whom the suite is named after.

“It never ceases to amaze me the amount of good that comes from people,” Mark Davitt said. “This is just another manifestation of good people making good things happen.”
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
