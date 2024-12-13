Golisano Children's Hospital opens new interventional radiology suite for minimally invasive procedures

A new, state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite at UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital will make it easier for its young patients to receive important care.

The space, located on the ground floor of the children’s hospital, will be used to perform “minimally invasive image guided procedures in lieu of other more invasive approaches like surgery,” said Dr. Jennifer Harvey, chair of URMC Imaging department.

Harvey said these cases can range from feeding tube and central line placements to liver biopsies and arteriograms — an imaging technique used to examine the inside of arteries.

“The result is lower associated risk, shorter and less painful recovery times,” Harvey said.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI URMC officials and Golisano Children's Hospital supporters stand inside the new state-of-the-art Interventional Radiology Suite located on the ground floor of the children's hospital.

URMC performs more than 800 of these procedures each year, according to Harvey. In the past, pediatric patients would have to travel to the adult-side of the hospital or outside of the region to get the care they needed. The suite will eliminate those barriers.

“Now our pediatric patients will have this space designed just for them, which will help us serve them more quickly, more safely and with the compassionate child focused care that the Golisano Children's Hospital is famous for,” said Dr. David Linehan, CEO and Dean of URMC.

The IR suite was made possible through fundraising and hefty donations from individuals like Mark and Maureen Davitt, who donated $500,000 and for whom the suite is named after.

“It never ceases to amaze me the amount of good that comes from people,” Mark Davitt said. “This is just another manifestation of good people making good things happen.”

