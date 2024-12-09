RCSD’s school choice application process is now open

It’s that time of year when families in the Rochester City School District can apply to send their children to select public schools.

Families in the city of Rochester can apply to enroll their children in select schools for students entering pre-K, kindergarten, seventh and ninth grades. Families can rank their top choices through an application process .

Many school options are based on where a student lives, and the district identifies three such zones — south, northeast, and northwest. Citywide schools like Montessori or World of Inquiry accept students from anywhere in the city.

Since some schools offer different programs, the district is advising families to look at an online magazine with links to detailed information about each school. Among the details are whether a school has an on-site health center, after school care, step teams, or sports.

For instance, School Without Walls (SWW), a non-traditional high school that focuses on community engagement, advises any student looking to pursue a Division I or II athletic scholarship to take into consideration that SWW doesn’t participate in NCAA clearinghouse. SWW’s application process includes an additional step for interested families.

Depending on a student’s interests and where in the city they live, their options can vary. Edison Career and Technology High School boasts a significant amount of occupational courses while East High offers college-credit courses.

The Rochester City School District published a digital magazine with details on each school. Families can rank their top selections and apply online.

The application deadline for most schools is Feb. 21. For PreK, families have until April 25 to enroll. For students wanting to attend School of the Arts, that deadline is Dec. 20.