Rochester’s holiday season began with the lighting of the Liberty Pole and the opening of the Roc Holiday Village

Rochester’s holiday season officially began this past weekend with the annual Liberty Pole lighting ceremony downtown, followed by a parade that led participants to the Roc Holiday Village at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

This year’s Roc Holiday Village includes a mix of traditional offerings and new activities, including ice skating, craft stations and visits with Santa. New additions like nighttime paint-and-sip sessions, holiday movies, and trivia nights aim to broaden the event's appeal.

Kelli Marsh, one of the co-founders of the Village, said the inspiration for the event came from holiday markets she visited overseas.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News The annual Liberty Pole lighting in Rochester and a parade to Roc Holiday Village at MLK Park took place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

“The whole village was inspired by my and my two partners’ experiences at other markets in New York and over in Europe,” Marsh said. “Rochester was really missing a place to celebrate the holidays together. Once Midtown closed, we wanted to bring Santa back downtown. We wanted a place for ourselves, for our kids, and for our parents to make memories.”

Since its launch six years ago, the event has steadily expanded. One of Marsh's primary goals is to ensure that everyone in the community feels welcome and celebrated.

“We really wanted it to feel like it's a place for everyone,” Marsh said. “We even celebrate four different holidays here so that everybody feels like they belong and are represented. And so many people have learned new traditions by what we've had here.”

Support from sponsors enables the Roc Holiday Village to offer many activities free of charge, including ice skating, craft-making stations and Santa visits. The event also includes local artisans and vendors, many based in Rochester and the surrounding region.

Last year, the Roc Holiday Village drew more than 185,000 visitors, making it one of the region’s most popular holiday attractions. The event is scheduled to run through December 29.

