Hear from actor John Leguizamo in WXXI's virtual discussion on 'Voces American Historia' series

Actor John Leguizamo has appeared in more than 100 films, but one of his latest projects is a little different — and a lot more personal.

Described as his "quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes," Leguizamo hosted the three-part " Voces American Historia: The Untold Story of Latinos ," which recently aired on WXXI-TV and PBS stations across the country.

You can hear directly from Leguizamo and director Ben DeJesus about how the series came about, their creative approach, what they have learned, and more during WXXI's special virtual discussion at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The series delves into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history, spanning thousands of years, from the Ancient Empires to the present, and shining a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos.

Haven't seen it yet? You can watch it on PBS Passport . (If you don’t have Passport, you can click here to become a member.)