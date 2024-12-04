SUNY Empire State University's virtual food pantry marks one year of feeding students

Empire State University has found a way to help students get food and essentials despite not having a physical campus.

The State University of New York college system received state funding to set up food pantries on campuses to help alleviate food insecurities among students. Empire State University is the only fully virtual school in the SUNY system, so to serve its student body it created a virtual food pantry.

The program is entering its second year and operates similar to Instacart.

Students fill out an application, receive a spending budget, and through a program called “Build A Cart” they shop with various retailers online- and have their items delivered to their doorsteps.

“Using a traditional food pantry can come with a lot of stigmatization,” said Libby Tsibulsky, director of health and wellness programs at SUNY Empire State. “It can be hard to access. Could be low on what you're able to choose for yourself.”

Tsibulsky said students are praising the virtual food pantry for helping them feed their families and helping them remain enrolled at the university. She said the goal is to ensure that students complete their schooling with limited barriers.

“We know everyone needs help, and there's no shame in saying that you need help,” Tsibulsky said. “We want our students to make it to graduation, and we're just doing everything we can to help them cross that finish line.”

The program has served 488 people and was able to provide almost $35,000 in groceries its first year, according to SUNY officials.