State set to begin project to improve the health of a Hamlin Beach marsh

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published December 1, 2024 at 9:41 AM EST
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
The New York state parks department expects to begin a wetland restoration project at Yanty Marsh at Hamlin Beach State Park this spring. The project will involve the dredging of two existing wetland depressions, creation of a third wetland depression, installation of woody perches and basking areas, removal of invasive species, and reintroduction of native vegetation.

Work should begin next spring to restore Yanty Marsh, a seven-acre wetland in Hamlin Beach State Park.

The project will include the creation of perching and basking areas for reptiles and amphibians and an additional deepened area in the marsh. There are now two such depressions that fill with water and they serve as important habitat and breeding areas for various species.

It will also have a heavy focus on removing invasive plants, particularly non-native cattails, and deepening some areas to keep them from growing back.

"Just improving the drainage, the depth of the water systems in those wetlands, and replacing those invasives with native vegetation just kind of improves everything all the way around," said Arthur Briley, regional director for the state's Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. "Not only for the ... plant life that's in there, but the ecology of all the wildlife in the same area."

Briley added that the project will build on improvements made in 2016, which included work in the wetlands and construction of a boardwalk.

"Since then, to now, we've come up with a little bit more information, better practices for improving wetland areas," he said. "So this is going to give us that opportunity to continue that project with some improved processes."

The project has an estimated cost of $1.3 million. It is being funded with federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative money.

Local News
