Native Made Market celebrates Indigenous culture in Rochester

Community members in Rochester came together this past weekend to celebrate Indigenous art, culture and entrepreneurship.

The Native Made Market showcased Native-made goods such as art prints, jewelry and textiles, giving attendees the chance to connect with Indigenous artists, learn about the Nations represented, and support Native entrepreneurs.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News The Native Made Market held in High Falls in Rochester over the weekend gave visitors a change to look at items made by Indigenous artists as well as engage with organizations advancing the mission of increasing Indigenous visibility.



But the event was more than just a marketplace—it was a space for cultural exchange, inviting attendees to deepen their understanding of Indigenous traditions and experiences. The market included samples of Indigenous foods, live storytelling and door prize giveaways.

“This gives us an opportunity, as we invite folks back to their land,” said organizer Angelina Hilton. “We have an opportunity to share different languages, different cultures, different artistic expressions, just different food. And so, it’s an opportunity to educate the community and immerse the community.”

Hilton, who began the market in 2022 after launching a smaller initiative at her family’s café, said that its reach has grown yearly.

Indigenous businesses contribute over $39 billion annually to the U.S. economy.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Angelina Hilton is the founder of the Native Made Market held in High Falls in Rochester over the weekend.

The celebration, which included ASL interpretation and a live stream for those who couldn't attend in person, continued into the evening with a community dinner and Haudenosaunee social dance organized by Native American Community Services. Attendees shared traditional food, participated in social dances and engaged with Haudenosaunee culture.

“One of the biggest problems with Native Americans is invisibility, erasure of our culture,” said Trish Corcoran, an educator at The Harley School who works to raise awareness of Indigenous culture. “You don’t hear very much about us, and oftentimes when you do, it’s the wrong information.”

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy, which predates European contact, is one of the oldest participatory democracies in the world and served as a model for the U.S. Constitution.

In 1988, the U.S. Congress officially acknowledged this influence, pointing to the enduring contributions of the Haudenosaunee people to governance and society.