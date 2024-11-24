© 2024 WXXI News
State Police file manslaughter charges in double fatal Rochester crash

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 24, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST
State police have filed manslaughter charges against the driver of a car that crashed on I-490 near Culver Road last Friday.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation shows that the Chrysler sedan, being driven by 25-year-old Christopher Long Jr. of Rochester, was traveling east on I-490 when it left the highway, struck a barrier, overturned multiple times and struck a utility pole before coming to rest near the Culver Road exit ramp.

One female passenger, 18-year-old Skylar Swift of Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other female passengers were taken to the hospital, where 23-year-old Aleci Lopez of Rochester died from her injuries. The other passenger, 19-year-old Alexandrea Rodriguez was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Long was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and charged with two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree (which is a felony) and taken to county jail for arraignment.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
