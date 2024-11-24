Ibero-American Action League’s 11th Annual Coat Giveaway prepares Rochester families for winter

Hundreds of Rochester families received coats, meals, and support services during the Ibero-American Action League’s 11th Annual Coat Giveaway. Held Saturday at Eugenio María de Hostos Charter School, the initiative helped people prepare for the winter season while fostering connections and offering valuable resources.

Co-sponsored by Planet Aid and The SUMMIT Federal Credit Union, the giveaway operated on a first-come, first-served basis. Volunteers guided participants through selecting gently used coats and accessing services such as health insurance, job opportunities, and energy assistance. Students from Eugenio María de Hostos also participated, reflecting the school’s focus on service and active citizenship.

Shalym Náter-Vázquez, the event’s organizer, said the initiative has grown over the years to address the changing needs of the community, particularly for newly arrived families.

“When the pandemic was happening, we became one of the equitable vaccine distribution sites, so people had the opportunity of also being vaccinated while they were waiting to receive a coat,” said Náter-Vázquez. “We have been seeing a lot of migrant families, individuals seeking asylum, families seeking rights. So being able to connect them to those resources and get them ready for the first winter, those are the things that, for me, are really rewarding.”

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Hundreds of Rochester families received coats, meals and support services at a weekend event during the Ibero-American Action League's coat giveaway event.

Sandra Chevalier-Blackman, CEO of Eugenio María de Hostos, said the importance of the school’s involvement in the initiative is meaningful to the entire community, emphasizing its alignment with teaching students the value of helping others.

“I hope to see more students involved in learning about the service and what it is to become an active citizen in this community,” said Chevalier-Blackman. “And if we teach our students and our family their joy of service, we would be able to create even better citizens.”

The school plans to open a new 7th-12th grade campus on Joseph Avenue in the fall of 2026 to serve over 600 students.

Ibero encourages donations of gently used coats through Planet Aid’s yellow bins, as well as financial contributions to support meals and other event costs.

The CDC reports that without proper winter clothing, individuals are at greater risk of hypothermia and frostbite, which can lead to permanent tissue damage or even death in extreme cold.