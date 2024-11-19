© 2024 WXXI News
Four-alarm fire rips through large commercial building in Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 19, 2024 at 12:39 PM EST
A fire at a large commercial building on Canal St. in Rochester on Monday night brought a 4-alarm response from the city fire department. There was one minor injury to a firefighter.
A fire at a large commercial building on Canal St. in Rochester on Monday night brought a 4-alarm response from the city fire department. There was one minor injury to a firefighter.

Rochester fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a four-alarm fire that tore through a commercial building on the city’s west side on Monday night. 

It happened on Canal Street, at the four-story brick building that was unoccupied when the fire broke out. 

City fire department spokesperson, Lt. Jackie Sierra, says they called four alarms because of the various types of equipment and personnel needed to battle the large fire. 

“With a call like this we have multiple operations going in at once, so suppression efforts, we also had to evacuate the adjacent building," said Sierra. "We had to establish the collapse zone, we needed a lot of water, so different companies feeding the ladder pipes.”

A four-alarm fire on Canal St. in Rochester on Monday night destroyed a large commercial brick building.
A four-alarm fire on Canal St. in Rochester on Monday night destroyed a large commercial brick building.

A nearby apartment building was evacuated as a precaution, according to Sierra.

“We had a newly renovated apartment building very close to the fire building, so we had to evacuate those people," Sierra said. "The considerations that we took into account, obviously flames, heat, but also collapse. So there were windows on that side, we didn’t want any bricks to come down and injure somebody in that adjacent building.”

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. It took just over three hours to get the fire under control. It’s expected that the building will have to be demolished.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
