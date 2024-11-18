Monroe County Exec. says Chapter 11 filing not expected to affect Spirit Airlines flights

One of the low-cost airlines that services the airport in Rochester has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Spirit Airlines announced on Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 and hopes to restructure its debts. The company says it expects to continue flying as normal during the bankruptcy process.

Spirit flies to several cities from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, including some airports in Florida, one of the more popular destinations for Rochester residents.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said on Monday that he is not concerned, since Spirit has notified the county there have been no changes to its schedules.

“The flights here, the participation from the public has been really well,” said Bello, “so I know Spirit is happy in Rochester. They're honoring tickets, and their flights are actually going really well here, so obviously we'll be following the news here, but they've been very successful in Rochester to date."

Spirit’s announcement about the restructuring came after years of financial losses and a failed merger attempt with Jet Blue.

Spirit told customers on Monday that they can book flights and use frequent-flyer points as they ordinarily would, and said employees and vendors would continue getting paid.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.