Daystar to move to expanded facility in Brighton to help children with complex medical needs

A local facility that provides services for very young children with complex medical needs on Friday will undergo a big expansion project.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News Kim Condon, CEO of Daystar Kids

State officials came to the Daystar Kids facility to announce New York will put $3 million toward an expansion project that will eventually see the nonprofit move from its current location on Lac De Ville Boulevard to a repurposed building on Westfall Road in Brighton.

That building previously was used to provide outpatient services for the VA.

CEO Kim Condon said that Daystar — which provides services to children up to age 5 — has exceeded its capacity every year, and the new facility will allow them to provide additional services.

“So we'll have our blend of pediatric nursing stations, clinical exam rooms, therapeutic spaces, big gyms that we can practice our PT skills, and it's really inclusive with all of our children's learning opportunities through classrooms,” Condon said. “There'll be 11 classrooms on top of that.”

Daystar now provides services for 60 children; the new facility is expected to be able to help more than 130.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News SeAsia Smith's 10-month-old son has received services through Daystar Kids.

SeAsia Smith has a 10-month-old son who gets services during the daytime hours at Daystar, which she said allows both parents to continue to be employed.

“It allows me and his dad to be able to work without having to worry about, what are we doing throughout our day, without having to see or worry if he’s getting his medications,” said Smith, a nurse who previously worked at Daystar.

The total project cost for the expansion is about $20 million, and it also got help recently in the form of a $5 million commitment from local philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano.

Condon said that Daystar still needs to raise about another $4 million for the project, which is expected to be completed by January 2026.