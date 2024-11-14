New renderings released for Riverside Hotel as state commits $7 million to the project

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the state would be providing a $7 million grant to help with redevelopment of the downtown Riverside Hotel.

Provided image A view looking northeast on East Main Street shows a new look for the Riverside Hotel.

The announcement came with the release of new renderings for the $61 million project.

Mayor Malik Evans called it a “linchpin development.” The hotel shutdown nearly five years ago, and has seen significant vandalism — becoming a frustration for City Hall and other downtown investors.

WXXI News previously reported the project details : 133 hotel rooms and 161 apartments, with a portion of those reserved for lower-income renters. And proposed incentives that would waive all property taxes for the first 15 years of a 19-year deal.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency has a Nov. 14 hearing scheduled on the tax agreement.