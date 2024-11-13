Two workers injured in fire at RIT stadium that's under construction

Henrietta firefighters made quick work of a fire on Wednesday morning at the RIT campus. It happened at the lacrosse stadium, the new Tiger Stadium, that is now under construction.

Henrietta Fire Chief Mark Cholach said it broke out on the roof of the building at about 8:30 a.m.

“We had a significant volume of fire coming from the roof itself. The companies were able to evacuate the remainder of the workers that were still within the construction area and in the building,” said Cholach. “We were able to get the fire under control using our ladder truck. We were probably about 40 feet or so in the air.”

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Cholach said workers at the scene were evacuated, but two of them did suffer burns. One person was treated at the scene, the other was hospitalized with what Cholach said were what appeared to be serious injuries.

“The cause is currently under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Bureau and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, but it looks to be most likely an issue with a piece of equipment on the roof,” Cholach said.

RIT officials said classes and most other campus operations went on as scheduled during the morning.