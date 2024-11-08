City Council report recommends new, more progressive version of Good Cause eviction protections

The Rochester City Council is planning to introduce legislation laying out a new, more encompassing version of Good Cause eviction protections.

On Friday, City Council released a report on Good Cause eviction laws following months of public forums surrounding legislation it was debating. The report follows up on a June proposal from Council, which would have had the city opt into good cause. But the legislation was lenient, exempting all property owners that own less than 10 units.

Good Cause, in simple terms, prevents a landlord from evicting a tenant without a good reason, and ensures tenants have the right to renew their leases as long as they are in good standing. Possible reasons for eviction, like violating leases, nonpayment, or acting as a nuisance, still apply.

A WXXI analysis of city property data found that the original proposal would exempt around 60% of rental units in the city. The city had estimated the number to be 36%.

The report recommends exempting only property owners who own one unit.

That change matches with the nine other cities outside of New York City who have opted into the state's Good Cause eviction law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in April. The WXXI analysis found that change leaves just 17% of properties exempt, while the city analysis found it would leave 9% exempt.

“If Good Cause is going to work as many hope, we need to fully understand it and be sure we get it right from the start,” Council President Miguel Melendez said in a statement. “This has led us to be very deliberate and methodical in our process, which I know can be frustrating to those who want to see immediate action.”

The Council report included input from 102 speakers, 92 of which supported Good Cause and 10 opposed. Along with the change in the exemption threshold, the report recommended launching an educational campaign around Good Cause and creating a city registry of short-term rentals, among other recommendations.

The Rochester City-Wide Tenant Union had rallied for Good Cause for years.

"We are grateful for City Council's clear recommendation to pass the strongest version of Good Cause Eviction Protections possible and close loopholes that would leave out tens of thousands of tenants,” organizer Lisle Coleman said in a statement. “Now it is time for Council to act decisively and fulfill the promise of stable, fair housing for all Rochester families by passing a strong Good Cause at November's City Council meeting. "

On Friday, Coleman appeared on WXXI’s Connections alongside tenant Keshia Ward, who is currently facing a non-renewal eviction.

She said the rise in housing costs in Rochester—up 35% for a one-bedroom apartment since 2020 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development—has left her with two options: fight the eviction in court, or search for a new home in a tight marketplace.

“I’m just stuck between a rock and a hard place,” she said.