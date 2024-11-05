Cooney fights off challenge to win reelection to the state Senate

Photo provided

Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, defeated his Republican challenger, former Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode, winning another two-year term in the 56th District seat in the state Senate.

The district covers the towns of Brighton, Gates, Greece, and Henrietta and parts of the city of Rochester, including Charlotte, Maplewood, and the University of Rochester campus.

Cooney, who has held the seat since 2021, pulled in 58% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Vanbrederode received 41%.

Cooney has held several positions in government, philanthropic fundraising, and public strategy.

