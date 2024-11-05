Clark reelected to the state Assembly

Provided

Voters decided to send Assemblymember Sarah Clark, D-Rochester, back to Albany for a third term.

Clark, who was first elected in 2020, defeated Republican challenger Orlando Rivera, winning 67% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

The district covers Brighton, Irondequoit and portions of Rochester, including Charlotte.

Clark, 50, is the incumbent 136th District Assemblymember, and a former aide to Sens. Kirsten Gilibrand and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Rivera, 48, is a licensed real estate professional.

Rivera also lost to Clark in 2022, when Clark received 66% of the vote.