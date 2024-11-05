Bronson elected to eighth term in the state Assembly

Photo provided

The dean of Rochester’s state delegation, Democratic Assemblymember Harry Bronson, won re-election Tuesday, capturing 61% of the vote.

Bronson bested Republican challenger Tracy DiFlorio in a rematch from 2022, securing an eighth term, according to unofficial election results.

The district encompasses many of the city’s east-side neighborhoods, also including the South Wedge, along with Henrietta, Chili, Riga and the village of Churchville.

Bronson, 65, of Rochester, is a former Monroe County legislator, while DiFlorio, 61, of Chili, has served as a county lawmaker since 2016. Bronson was first elected to the Assembly in 2010. He defeated DiFlorio with nearly 60% of the vote two years ago.