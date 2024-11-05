Morelle reelected to House seat

Provided

Incumbent Democrat Joe Morelle easily defeated his Republican challenger, Gregg Sadwick in the contest for New York's 25th District seat in the House of Representatives, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Morelle pulled in 53% of the vote to Sadwick's 38%.

Sadwick, the owner and operator of Solid Surfaces and Flower City Collision, faced an uphill battle against a longtime fixture in Monroe County politics.

Morelle has served in Congress since he was first elected to succeed longtime Democratic House Rep. Louise Slaughter after her death in 2018. Previously, Morelle served in the state Assembly for almost 30 years, ending his tenure there as the chamber's majority leader.

This will be Morelle's fourth two-year term in the House. The 25th District covers Monroe County and the Ontario County towns of Victor and East Bloomfield.

