Republican Robert Ortt ran uncontested for the 62nd District seat in the state Senate. He has secured another two-year term.

Ortt, the former mayor of North Tonawanda, has held the seat since 2015 and he is the leader of the Senate's Republican minority. He is a veteran who works as a personal financial analyst.

The district covers towns of Sweden and Ogden as well as all of Orleans and Niagara counties.