Police investigate report of shot fired at East Irondequoit school bus

Police are investigating an incident where an East Irondequoit School District bus taking 10 students to Aquinas Institute was apparently hit by a bullet on Monday morning.

State Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m., and troopers responded to Route 104 near Portland Avenue.

The preliminary investigation showed that a projectile struck the side windows of the bus that was carrying ten, high-school age students.

Aquinas Institute released a statement stating that the students are from that school, and the bus was traveling westbound on Route 104 in Irondequoit near Rochester General Hospital when it was hit by something strong enough to break a window on the bus

There were no injuries.

Officials at Aquinas said that counselors are available to talk with the students who were on board that bus.

State Police and Irondequoit Police are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov