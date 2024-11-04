© 2024 WXXI News
Monroe County officials expect heavy Election Day turnout

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST
Monroe County residents cast their ballot for the 2024 election at Perinton Square Mall on Friday, November, 1st during early voting.
Monroe County elections officials said Monday that they saw a record-breaking turnout during early voting, which ended Sunday.

But they are still expecting a large turnout on Election Day.

Of the 499,763 voters in Monroe County, roughly a third cast a ballot through early or mail-in voting. The county's Republican elections commissioner, Lisa Nicolay, expects an even higher turnout on Tuesday.

Typically, between 75% and 80% of registered county voters cast ballots in presidential election years, and right now, registration is at an all-time high.

"At 70%, we'd have about 188,000 people voting tomorrow," Nicolay said during a news conference Monday. "If it's 75%, it goes up to about 213,000 people. And if it's 80% of that highest-ever registered number, we'll have about 238,000 people show up to vote tomorrow at 215 different sites across the county."

One of the popular voting spots for early voting this year in Monroe County was the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House, which was used as a polling site for the first time.

Polling sites across the county will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can use the voter app at monroecounty.gov/elections to find your polling site.

Elections officials also said that if you get to your polling site and your name isn't on poll workers' lists, you should request and fill out an affidavit ballot.

During Monday's news conference, election officials also asked voters to be respectful of each other when they head out Tuesday. And they reminded voters to be mindful of what they wear to the polls. Democratic Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz said state law prohibits certain clothing and activities close to polling sites.

"You cannot display any name of a candidate and/or party, as well as directionals, if you will, on how to vote," Ortiz said. She added that items encouraging people to vote one way or another on propositions would not be allowable.

. "For example, yes, no on propositions so extremely important, those are very three very specific things that you cannot do within 100 feet of a polling location."

Ortiz said poll workers must do certain things to follow the law. When they see someone wearing clothing that violates the law, they'll start by asking them to cover it up with something like a jacket or sweater. Some people have turned their shirts inside out.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
