NY state says utilities should have adequate supplies of natural gas and electricity this winter

Utilities in New York state should have adequate supplies of natural gas and electricity this winter.

That’s according to a recent report from the New York State Public Service Commission. But there is a mixed picture regarding utility bills.

The PSC said it has been closely monitoring the utilities in the state to make sure they have enough electricity and natural gas to meet customer demand this winter.

And that state agency says it does anticipate the utilities can meet that demand.

“We are closely monitoring the utilities serving New York State to make sure they have adequate sources and supplies of electricity and natural gas to meet expected customer demands this winter,” said Commission Chair Rory Christian. “Further, the utilities have hedged approximately 70 percent of their estimated statewide full service electric residential energy needs to mitigate any electric market price swings this winter.”

In terms of cost, the PSC did say that electricity bills are expected to be slightly lower than last year And natural gas bills are expected to be slightly higher.

The PSC also said that it has a proactive program to help customers get the information and assistance they need.

In terms of help paying bills, the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) begins Nov. 1. That program can provide more than $900 to eligible homeowners and renters depending on income. Household size and how they heat their home.

Applicants for HEAP benefits should contact their local Department of Social Services for more information.