© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stabbing death under investigation at Groveland Correctional Facility

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 29, 2024 at 2:48 PM EDT
Tape reading 'Crime scene do not cross' in front of a blurry police car
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Crime scene tape.

State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that they say happened at the Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County over the weekend.

Troopers responded to that state prison on Saturday. They say that after an altercation, one victim, 36-year-old Rashawn Belle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, who was not named, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Other details were not available yet and the investigation is continuing.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman