Stabbing death under investigation at Groveland Correctional Facility

State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that they say happened at the Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County over the weekend.

Troopers responded to that state prison on Saturday. They say that after an altercation, one victim, 36-year-old Rashawn Belle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, who was not named, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Other details were not available yet and the investigation is continuing.