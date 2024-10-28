© 2024 WXXI News
Early voting turnout continues to be strong at many locations locally

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:27 PM EDT
Monroe County recently sent postcards to registered voters. It lists the specific polling place for voting on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the top of the card. You need to scan the QR code or go to the county's website to get the list of 17 early voting sites, which may be different from where you would go if you are voting on Nov. 5.
Monroe County Board of Elections
Early voting continues to draw long lines around the area. It began in New York state on Saturday, and over the weekend, nearly 31,000 people turned out to vote in Monroe County, compared to about 18,000 for the first two days of early voting in 2020, the last time there was a presidential election.

Jackie Ortiz is the Democratic Elections Commissioner in Monroe County, and noted that early voting had still been quite new during the 2020 election.

“I do also think that early voting is extremely convenient, and people are finally getting the hang of it, if you will,” said Ortiz. “It began in 2019 and so we had it available to everyone in 2020 and now again, in 2024.”

And Ortiz noted this year’s presidential election is also getting a lot of attention, which may be boosting the early turnout numbers as well. And there were more early voting sites this year than there were in 2020.

The Monroe County Board of Elections also wants to make sure that if you got one of those postcards that went out recently, you should note that the polling site listed at the top of the card is your specific polling place for Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

There are also 17 early voting sites that you can find by using the QR code on the postcard, or by going online to the Monroe County Board of Elections website.

You can also find those early voting sites and other information in this WXXI news story.

Ortiz said the Board of Elections has heard concerns from some voters who were confused about the information on the postcards, and she said they will make it more clear the next time they send out this type of information.

Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.
