Early voting begins Saturday, October 26
Saturday is a key day in terms of voting in this year’s presidential and local elections.
October 26 marks both the first day of early voting in New York state and it’s also the last day to register for the November 5 election.
To help bring attention to those dates, several organizations including faith, labor and community groups, are hosting a ROC the Vote event at Parcel 5 on E. Main St. in Rochester on Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m.
Organizers bill the event as being nonpartisan, and said it will include various activities for all ages.
A statement from the organizations hosting Saturday’s event said that national polls consistently show the significance of healthcare costs to voters, and note that elected officials have significant influence on some health care issues.
Early voting runs from Saturday, October 26 through Sunday, November 3.
Here’s a list of early voting locations in Monroe County. Eligible voters may go to any of these 17 early voting locations.
- Bay Towne Plaza Shopping Center Suite 160 - 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580
- Culver Ridge Plaza Unit #13 – 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622
- David F. Gantt Recreation Center - 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- Edgerton Recreation Center - 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) - 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
- Greece Town Hall Atrium - 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612
- Henrietta Public Library (in-person ASL Interpreter) - 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Monroe County Office Building - 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14612
- North Greece Road Church of Christ - 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Perinton Square Mall - 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Pittsford Town Court - 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534
- Resurrection Lutheran Church - 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617
- St. Theodores Catholic Church - 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
- Staybridge Suites Rochester University - 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Susan B Anthony House - 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Sweden/Clarkson Community Center - 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420
- Webster Justice Court Building - 1002 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580
Early voting hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am – 5 pm/ Tuesday & Thursday: 12 – 8 pm
For more information about early voting and other details about voting in Monroe County: https://www.monroecounty.gov/elections
You can also check out the election guide on our website.