Early voting begins Saturday, October 26



Saturday is a key day in terms of voting in this year’s presidential and local elections.

October 26 marks both the first day of early voting in New York state and it’s also the last day to register for the November 5 election.

To help bring attention to those dates, several organizations including faith, labor and community groups, are hosting a ROC the Vote event at Parcel 5 on E. Main St. in Rochester on Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m.

Organizers bill the event as being nonpartisan, and said it will include various activities for all ages.

A statement from the organizations hosting Saturday’s event said that national polls consistently show the significance of healthcare costs to voters, and note that elected officials have significant influence on some health care issues.

Early voting runs from Saturday, October 26 through Sunday, November 3.

Here’s a list of early voting locations in Monroe County. Eligible voters may go to any of these 17 early voting locations.



Bay Towne Plaza Shopping Center Suite 160 - 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580

Culver Ridge Plaza Unit #13 – 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622

David F. Gantt Recreation Center - 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Edgerton Recreation Center - 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) - 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Greece Town Hall Atrium - 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612

Henrietta Public Library (in-person ASL Interpreter) - 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Monroe County Office Building - 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14612

North Greece Road Church of Christ - 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Perinton Square Mall - 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Pittsford Town Court - 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534

Resurrection Lutheran Church - 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617

St. Theodores Catholic Church - 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

Staybridge Suites Rochester University - 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Susan B Anthony House - 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608

Sweden/Clarkson Community Center - 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Justice Court Building - 1002 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

Early voting hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am – 5 pm/ Tuesday & Thursday: 12 – 8 pm

For more information about early voting and other details about voting in Monroe County: https://www.monroecounty.gov/elections

You can also check out the election guide on our website.

