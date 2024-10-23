Goldie Hawn honored by the George Eastman Museum

George Eastman Museum / Instagram Actor Goldie Hawn was honored on Tuesday, 10/22/24, in Rochester as she received the George Eastman Award for distinguished contribution to the art of cinema.

This award honors artistic talent in film and cinematography. It is a tribute to George Eastman for his contributions to the film production industry.

The ceremony at a benefit gala was held Tuesday night at the George Eastman Museum.

Hawn's early career included a stint on the very popular sketch comedy show, Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, before she transitioned to the motion picture industry.

Hawn has received a number of awards throughout her career, including a Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in 1969's Cactus Flower film.

At a news conference earlier on Tuesday, Hawn said the Eastman award is a different kind of honor.

“It has a deeper experience… it's in loving memory of someone that you know gave us so much to be able to express ourselves,” said Hawn, who also told reporters she learned a lot about Kodak founder George Eastman during her visit and “his genius, about his life and also his dedication…”

Hawn has also been a producer, director and author, as well as an advocate for children.

In 2003, alarmed by increases in school violence, youth depression and suicide, Hawn started The Goldie Hawn Foundation to help create education programs that support the social and emotional development of children.

“I'm dedicated to helping them and create a different system where they every school in America and everywhere else has to have some sort of mental health preventative program.”