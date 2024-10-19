Fatal train accident under investigation in Rochester



Rochester Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident involving a train.

RPD got the call just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, and when they got to an area near Brown and Wilder Streets they found a male who had been hit by a westbound freight train.

His name and age have not been determined yet.

CSX Police are helping with the investigation. The rail company issued a statement saying that there were no injuries to the crew of the train and said it "extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragedy."

CSX said it will work to support local law enforcement in the investigation.