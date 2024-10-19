© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fatal train accident under investigation in Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 19, 2024 at 10:25 PM EDT
James Brown
/
WXXI News file photo

 
Rochester Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident involving a train.

RPD got the call just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, and when they got to an area near Brown and Wilder Streets they found a male who had been hit by a westbound freight train.

His name and age have not been determined yet.

CSX Police are helping with the investigation. The rail company issued a statement saying that there were no injuries to the crew of the train and said it "extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragedy."

CSX said it will work to support local law enforcement in the investigation.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman