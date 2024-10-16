Seneca Park Zoo to get a second lynx

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester is getting another Canada lynx. The 5-year-old animal, named Albert, comes to Rochester from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

According to local zoo officials, this male lynx is a transfer based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), and Albert will join the lynx already at the local zoo, Bianca, to form a new breeding pair.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the Seneca Park Zoo is committed to preserving species that are endangered or pressured in challenged habitats, and he said that “a new breeding pair of Canada lynx helps that mission."

Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney said Albert will be quarantining for at least two weeks before being introduced to Bianca, and he noted that practice is an important part of introducing a new animal at the zoo to help protect their health.

The zoo’s General Curator, David Hamilton, said that once Albert clears quarantine, animal care staff will begin the process of introducing the two lynx to one another, which he said can take some time.

“Albert will first be introduced to Bianca through mesh without direct contact,” said Hamilton. “They will share the habitat at different times so that Albert can explore the new space and allow both animals to smell each other’s scents.”

Officials said that the new lynx will then be introduced with zoo care teams watching closely.

The public is invited to see Albert in his habitat during the first week in November.