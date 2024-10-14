Local group home receives funding to support teen moms and their children

The Center for Youth Services has received a federal grant to support its housing initiatives for homeless teen mothers.

The center’s Chrysalis House provides young mothers and their children with temporary housing until they are ready to transition into independent living.

House Rep. Joe Morelle announced a $230,000 grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services to support the maternity group home.

“The Center for Youth Services’ Chrysalis House is ensuring young women who may be pregnant or have young children will never be left to wonder if they’ll have a roof over their head or food on their table,” Morelle said in a news release. "I’m proud to support their important work.”

Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, said the money will allow the home to continue nurturing stable family environments by teaching life skills, offering job training and setting a foundation for mom and baby to both excel.

“These are young women who really want to be part of the world,” she said. “They're disengaged and abandoned, and we don't want that to happen to them and their babies.”

The Chrysalis House serves up to eight young women and their children for up to 18 months at any given time. The center also offers a rapid rehousing program as a continuum of care.

“The dangers that could happen if a young woman with a baby did not find herself in a position of support, then you have both a baby and a mother at risk,” Spaull said. She added saving and bringing support to the young family is “a double treasure.”