Rochesterians walk to support breast cancer survivors

Thousands of Rochesterians gathered this past weekend at Innovative Field for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, presented by Rochester Regional Health and the American Cancer Society. The event included interactive activities, food trucks, and sponsor booths providing education on breast cancer. Despite the rain, participants registered early before kicking off the 5K walk on Sunday morning.

Brandon Swain, Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society, said the funds raised at the event would go toward breast cancer research.

"So our goal this year is to raise $350,000 for the American Cancer Society, and those dollars are used to support breast cancer survivors and thrive — not just in Rochester, but beyond," he said. "We want to touch every cancer patient in every corner of the world, but currently, we actually have $2 million invested here in Rochester, and we serve patients through Reach to Recovery, Road to Recovery, and Hope Lodge."

Making Strides is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 297,000 women in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, held Sunday in Rochester, included a 5K walk at Innovative Field, along with information and inspiration for people whose lives have been affected by the disease.



Dr. Kelly Krupa, a Breast Surgical Oncologist at Rochester Regional Health, said that when it comes to fighting breast cancer, early detection is key.

"It is also important to discuss with your provider when you should start screening for breast cancer," she said. "Women at an average lifetime risk of developing breast cancer are recommended to start mammograms at the age of 40 and yearly. Sometimes, a woman may be recommended to start screening sooner if they are a higher risk."

According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer globally, with more than 2.3 million new cases reported each year.

