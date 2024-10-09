Two men claim they were trampled at the Main Street Armory months before deadly crowd surge

A crowd surge during a concert at the Main Street Armory allegedly left two men injured — a year and a half before a similar event at the venue left three women dead.

That claim is made in a pair of lawsuits filed in Monroe County Supreme Court. Charles Curry and Steven Coleman say they were trampled by concertgoers while attending a show on Oct. 9, 2021, headlined by rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

“A gunshot rang out, and all I know is just everybody started running,” Coleman said in a phone interview. “We were running, people ran towards me, everybody fell, it was just chaotic.”

A spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department confirmed two people were shot inside the Armory that night and went by private vehicle to Strong Memorial Hospital. Both shooting victims survived.

Coleman declined to comment on his injuries, but said he went to the emergency room for treatment.

The latest lawsuits describe a situation very similar to a deadly scenario that unfolded months later, at a March 29, 2023, show featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes.

Coleman said the side doors were locked during the event, leaving only one exit and entrance through the venue’s main doors. The sound of gunshots instigated the surge, the lawsuits allege.

It’s still unclear what caused the surge at the GloRilla show, but investigators noted the sound of a confetti gun as a likely culprit. A similar layout created what police referred to as a “traffic jam” as people rushed to exit the building while others were trying to get in.

“With people already having anxiety at these places, and fear of lack of security, as soon as they hear that it’s just flight,” Coleman said. “All it takes is one person.”

The lawsuits name the Main Street Armory LLC and former venue owner Scott Donaldson, as well as MoneyBagg Yo, real name DeMario White, his promoter Creative Nation, and local promotion company RMG Entertainment.

Donaldson did not respond to an email seeking comment. RMG owner and operator Sheldon English declined to comment.

RMG also was the promoter for the GloRilla concert. The crowd surge at that show led to the trampling deaths of Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, and Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse.

Seven lawsuits have been filed regarding that incident against the Armory, Donaldson, GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, Finesse2tymes, real name Ricky Hampton, and various other related entities. None have named RMG as a defendant.

Coleman’s lawsuit describes the layout of the venue’s entrance and exit as “trap-like,” and claims a shortage of security was a contributing factor to the surge. It also alleges the venue operators were aware of the danger it posed.

“Defendant Main Street Armory LLC had actual notice of the unsafe and/or dangerous conditions complained of herein, as it caused and/or created said conditions,” the complaint reads.