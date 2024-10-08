More local Walgreens drugstores will be closing in November

Walgreens is announcing more drugstore closings in the Rochester area.

A Walgreens spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the stores that will close locally in November including one at 565 Monroe Avenue in Rochester, 3122 Monroe Ave. in Pittsford, and 1490 Lake Ave. in Rochester.

The company also confirmed that a store on Pattonwood Drive in Irondequoit will close in November.

And this news comes on top of the recent announcement by Walgreens that it will close a store in the Bulls Head neighborhood on West Main Street in Rochester next month.

Mayor Malik Evans had written to the company’s CEO, asking him to reconsider that closure due to the needs of that neighborhood.

Walgreens released a statement saying that increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures “are weighing on our ability to serve our patients profitably.”

The company said it has reached a point where the current pharmacy model is not sustainable, and it is making substantial changes to its store footprint, closing stores based on profitability.

Walgreens said that it will work to minimize customer disruptions and intends to redeploy the majority of its team members offering them new jobs at other locations.