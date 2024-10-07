Rochester and Monroe County officials host series of voter registration drives

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced on Monday that the city, in collaboration with the Monroe County Board of Elections, will host a series of voter registration and education events at five City R-Centers during National Voter Education Week, Oct. 7 to 11.

Board of Election staff and volunteers will be available to provide educational information on such topics as the democratic process, voter registration, polling site locations, reading a ballot, and making an action plan to vote.

Officials said that attendees will also receive information about resources and services available that can help break down barriers to voting, such as Language Access devices that can translate more than 300 languages; voting tools for the deaf/hard of hearing community; visibility technology for sight challenged individuals and Spanish and ASL interpreters.

“Becoming a confident voter is one of the most powerful things a citizen can do to improve our democracy and keep it strong and healthy,” said Mayor Evans. “National Voter Education Week is a great opportunity to become well-informed, and even get involved as a trusted ambassador to help others navigate the voting process.”

County Executive Adam Bello said that the county, “deeply appreciates the partnership between our Board of Elections and the City of Rochester in educating voters and removing barriers to ensure voting is accessible to all.”

Board of Election staff and volunteers will be available at the following R-Centers:



4 - 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Topic: Register to vote and find the Monroe County Board of Elections

4 - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.

Topic: Find your polling site and early voting locations

4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Topic: Understand your ballot and share the knowledge with others



4 - 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell St.

Topic: Become and election inspector and/or Spanish interpreter

4 - 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity, 271 Flint St.

Topic: Create a plan of action to vote





Voter registration materials will be available at all city R-Centers, City and County branch libraries, post offices and Department of Motor Vehicle locations.

National Voter Education Week is a nonpartisan voter education initiative held annually during the first full week of October.