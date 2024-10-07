Commemoration in Brighton pays tribute to those who died in Hamas attack one year ago

A commemoration at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton Monday night drew about 1,000 people, who were there to remember and mourn those who died one year ago in a terrorist attack in Israel.

That attack by Hamas killed around 1,200 people, and there are still about 100 people being held hostage.

The program, which drew people from all over the Rochester area, was one of dozens held across the U.S. on Monday.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Oded Spindel and his son Ilan of Brighton look at the faces of the approximately 1,200 people killed in the Hamas attacks a year ago. A room was set up by the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester at Temple B'rith Kodesh to honor and remember those killed and taken hostage during the October 7 attacks on Israel.

For some attending the program at B’rith Kodesh the attack by Hamas in Israel hit especially close to home, including Dalit Spindel, an Israeli-American.

She and her husband still have family living in the Haifa area, and she calls them often, especially when she hears of more violence happening there.

“It's hard to take care of someone that you love but you are miles away,” Spindel said. “It's a decision that we made, to live here, and I have the privilege to have my kids in a semi-safe environment, right? But, yeah, my heart and I'm very divided. It's very hard. It's very hard.”

Meredith Dragon is CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, which organized Monday night’s event, including setting aside a room in the synagogue with photos of all of the people who were killed during the attack.

“It was so random, people were snatched from their homes, they were dancing at a music festival,” said Dragon. “It was an unprovoked terrorist attack. So yeah, it's important that we remember the names and the faces.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester held a commemoration at Temple B'rith Kodesh to honor and remember those killed and taken hostage during the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

Dragon said the display set up at B’rith Kodesh is also an important reminder, so that people who view it will keep the 100 or so hostages still being held by Hamas, top of mind.

Jocelyn Goldberg Schaible was among those visiting that room at Brith Kodesh and she lamented the loss of those killed, especially the youngest among them.

“These people were the past, the present and the future of lives that never got to live with all their potential, said Schaible. “Each of these human beings could have gone on to do great things.”



