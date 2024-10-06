Investigation continues into train-pedestrian fatality in East Rochester

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal train-pedestrian accident that happened in East Rochester over the weekend.

It happened Saturday at about 2:30 p.m., when according to a statement from Amtrak, an individual who they said was trespassing on the tracks was hit by a train traveling from New York City to Toronto.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 135 passengers or crew on board the train, and Amtrak said it is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

The incident happened in the area of West Commercial and North Washington Streets.

The East Rochester Fire Chief Jim Diego told News 10 NBC there have been multiple people struck on the tracks in the past year, and he emphasized again the need for people to stay off the tracks.

The identity of the person who died in Saturday's incident has not been released yet.

Similar advice was provided in the statement from Amtrak, which noted that according to federal officials, trespassing along railroad rights of way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the U.S. Amtrak’s statement said that “these incidents can affect everyone involved, those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers.”

Amtrak said that the incidents also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.

