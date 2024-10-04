City extends Saturday night East End closures 'until further notice'

The new security restrictions implemented last weekend in Rochester’s East End will continue for a while.

A week after Mayor Malik Evans established a special event zone on Saturday nights in the East End, City Hall announced on Friday that they are continuing that effort this weekend and into the future.

It involves rerouting some traffic and restricting access to pedestrians over the age of 21, and it runs from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

In Friday’s news release from City Hall, officials said the new pedestrian-only zone on Saturday nights will continue “until further notice.”

“We intend to continue the street closures in the East End for the next several weeks,” Evans said in a statement.

The mayor added that although the city originally took this action to ensure the safety of patrons, “this effort is also fueling the continued vitality of the area’s bar and restaurant district.”

The new system was implemented in the wake of several shootings in the East End over the last year.

Last week, city officials said more than 1,000 wristbands were distributed to people entering the area and they said feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Paul Hogue, the general manager of an Alexander Street bar called The Daily Refresher, said in the release that having a pedestrian-focused area is “creating a festival vibe, and businesses here are coming together to plan ways to improve and expand the entertainment district in the weeks to come."

Max Gianniny, who co-owns several buildings in the East End with his brother, Blake Gianniny, said in the release that they would like to see the "East and Alex" area grow to become Rochester’s version of entertainment districts in Kansas City or Cleveland.

The area that is restricted includes streets in the area, which includes East Avenue between Alexander and South Union streets.

Provided image / City of Rochester The Special Events Zone map shows what streets will be closed and where rideshare can drop off and pick up.

On Saturdays between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic except for residents and employees:



Alexander Street from Chapman Alley to East Avenue

Gardiner Park

Dryer Alley

Lawrence Street

Shuart Street

East Avenue, between Alexander and South Union streets

South Union Street will be fully accessible in both directions.

Parking is available at the lot at the corner of South Union Street and East Avenue and will be accessible only via South Union Street. Ride-sharing is encouraged, and pickups and dropoffs should take place on East Avenue, east of Alexander Street or west of South Union Street.

Pedestrians can enter the area at four locations:

Chapman Alley and Alexander Street

East Avenue and Alexander Street

East Avenue and South Union Street

Lawrence and Charlotte streets



Access is limited to those over the age of 21, and photo identification is required.

Backpacks and other large bags are prohibited.

