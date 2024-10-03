© 2024 WXXI News
Rochester's mayor wants to join effort to stop drivers from passing a stopped school bus

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:45 AM EDT
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is pushing for additional measures to help students who use school buses have a safer trip.

Evans has introduced legislation that would establish a local law authorizing penalties for overtaking and passing school buses while the stop arms are extended and the red lights are flashing. That’s in according with state vehicle and traffic law.

The mayor’s proposed legislation calls for an agreement with BusPatrol America LLC, a company which provides photo monitoring systems of the violations and also an intermunicipal agreement with the Rochester City School District to ensure BusPatrol’s monitoring systems are installed on buses used by the district.

“The safety of our youth is our highest priority, and this legislation will provide a much-needed layer of protection to ensure drivers are held accountable when they put our students at risk,” Evans said in a statement on Wednesday. “By partnering with BusPatrol and the Rochester City School District, we can proactively prevent dangerous incidents and increase safety for students traveling to and from school each day.

Camera footage from this system on the buses will be reviewed by Bus Patrol and confirmed by city officials, with fines ranging from $250 to $300.

City Council will vote on the legislation at its Oct. 22 meeting.

There is already a similar program on more than 575 school buses across several districts in Monroe County.

This story includes reporting by WXXI Deputy Editor Jeremy Moule
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
