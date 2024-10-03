Looking for ways to combat a rise in local incidents of domestic violence

In response to the rising concern over domestic violence locally, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and State Assemblymember Jen Lunsford hosted a roundtable at City Hall on Wednesday.

Meaghan de Chateauvieux is President and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center.

That organization this week released a report on incidents of domestic violence for 2023, and de Chateauvieux noted that the number of domestic violence-related homicides in Monroe County rose to 13, up from 3 domestic violence-related homicides in 2022.

She believes that ongoing mental health issues, especially in regards to people experiencing trauma, may be one of the factors behind that.

“We’re not really fully unpacking what everyone has experienced during the pandemic,” said de Chateauvieux. “ And so we have situations where the mental health issues are so significant among our entire population. We know that's true of youth, especially, but also among adults. Mental health crisis is significant.”

Lunsford said she has a bill proposed in Albany which creates “an aggravating factor,” which she said can help toughen enforcement of domestic violent crimes. But like other advocates on this issue, Lunsford also emphasized the need to focus on prevention which she said “is the key to ending domestic violence, making sure it doesn’t happen in the first place.”

The discussion in Rochester at City Hall also included a representative from the NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Executive Director Kelli Owens. She said they have been working closely with law enforcement, the courts, local government, direct service providers and others “to encourage and foster a coordinated community response that puts survivors’ needs first.”

Also on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $35 million investment by the state to improve public safety response to partner abuse and other forms of domestic violence. Among the funds allocated to law enforcement and service providers is a total of nearly $2.8 million for agencies in the Finger Lakes.