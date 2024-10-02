MCC students weigh in on VP debate and their hopes for the 2024 election

Monroe Community College students gathered to watch the Vice-Presidential debate on Tuesday night.

WXXI’s Education reporter Noelle Evans joined them to get their perspectives as some prepare to vote in their first presidential election next month.

ANGELO ROMERO: Thank you guys so much for coming. Hi, I'm Angelo Romero, President of the Student Government Association here at Monroe Community College, and I am studying political science here as a student. So right now, we're in the Brighton campus to basically go out and watch today's vice president debate.

EVANS: Have you decided who you're going to vote for?

ROMERO: I don't know yet, just because I just, I don't, I'm not really a huge fan of either candidate. This might change how I feel, maybe — or maybe in the next few weeks. I don't know. I just want someone who can represent me. I'm not going to vote on party line. I'm going to vote who I think is the best candidate in my opinion. And I might even write in third party, because maybe that's who I trust.

ROMERO: You guys can grab some pizzas, get some drinks.

JJ MORGANO: Hi, I'm JJ Morgano. I'm a second-year student at Monroe Community College, and I'm studying political science and philosophy.

EVANS: Will this be the first time you're voting?

MORGANO: Yeah, well, actually, I just registered last month, and I didn't vote in the midterms. I wasn't politically active then, but now I'm registered. I'm very eager to vote for the first time.

EVANS: So, you're registered to vote now, okay, your views so far, and just like how this election cycle has been kind of coming together?

MORGANO: I think it's been a disaster. I mean, it's been about as polarized and as divisive and messy as I expect it to be, but, I mean, the assassination attempts are even a little more wild than I would have expected. But it's, yeah, I'm nervous, I'm scared, but I'm not scared enough to turn away from watching and kind of try to be engaged. I think that's the most dangerous thing you can do.

EVANS: What are you scared of?

MORGANO: The world is a mess, and just with war and climate change, and just seems like things are at such extremes, and it's hard to find a middle ground on most things. It seems like there's no middle ground that can be found.

EVANS: Hi.

ELIZABETH TACKITT: Hi there. My name is Elizabeth here at the vice-presidential debate,

EVANS: You said 2020 was the first time you voted. When was the first time that you felt politically aware?

TACKITT: Probably when I was 15 in high school. I was very motivated by Donald Trump's politics. At the time, I was very excited about him. I grew up in a rural town, and I wasn't exposed to many different viewpoints. It was meeting more diverse voices — talking to more people of color, you know, queer people, where I realized that these people are not abstract political ideas, but human beings that deserve rights. And soon enough, I realized that I was also one of those people.

EVANS: That shift to becoming aware of other people is not as these abstract concepts.

TACKITT: That was in 2016 actually. It was, in fact, election night. I was able to meet a black conservative, and at that time, I admit that I was slightly racist, I met this person and realized that those ideas were not only unfounded, but hurtful. That's something that got me to gradually deradicalize.

EVANS: I really appreciate you bringing this up like how influenced you were by your surroundings and your environment to then that shift for you as you grew up.

TACKITT: I have the benefit, some would say, of having lived both as a cis white man and a trans white woman. And it's interesting, having seen it from both sides, how men are seriously just given more rights than women. Myself, as a transgender person, I'm sort of also concerned about my rights as a trans person and a queer person.