City taps new operator for BlueCross Arena

The city of Rochester has tapped a new operator for the BlueCross Arena at the Community War Memorial, pending approval by City Council.

The city selected VenuWorks to run the facility moving forward. Based in Ames, Iowa, VenuWorks operates amphitheaters, performing arts centers, and arenas — primarily for ice hockey— across the Midwest, Alabama, and Washington. The company was tapped after it responded to the city's request for proposals process, which was issued in April. VenuWorks would be awarded a five-year contract with the option to renew if City Council approves the selection.

“This is an important decision for our city,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement. “We have big plans for the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial as part of our ROC the Riverway initiative, with more than $7 million in upgrades planned that will keep its prominence as the primary sports and entertainment destination of the Finger Lakes. We are excited to welcome VenuWorks to Rochester.”

The BlueCross Arena is owned by the city, which hires an operator to handle day-to-day management, marketing, and sales. The previous operator was Rochester Arena, LLC, which first contracted with the city in 2019. That organization was affiliated with Terry Pegula, the billionaire owner of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, the Rochester Americans hockey team, and the Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse team. The latter two call the BlueCross Arena their home rink.

Rochester Arena, LLC notified the city early this year of its plans to end its partnership. It officially pulled out of the arena on April 30.

VenuWorks requested no base management fee to run the BlueCross arena. The city said the operator plans to invest $1.2 million in improvements to the facility and will also run the adjacent court street parking lot.

