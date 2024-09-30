Latin American Day lights up Rochester’s International Plaza

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News The International Plaza Market on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester on Sunday celebrated Latin American Day with a variety of food, merchandise, and entertainment highlighting global cuisine, culture and heritage.

Rochester’s International Plaza came alive on Sunday as the community gathered to celebrate Latin American Day, part of the city's Hispanic Heritage Month festivities.

The event featured live music, a talent show, and interactive activities provided by the Rochester Museum and Science Center. The celebration drew crowds for an afternoon of Latin American food and community activities.

Jason Barber, Site Manager for the International Plaza, was inspired by the rich diversity of Latinx culture.

“We are a very beautiful culture that comes together, and our cultures blend and merge, but we are also a culture of so many different ethnicities and goods and cuisines and beliefs,” he said. “So it's just something that just shows the beautiful tapestry of that, of Latin culture.”

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News The International Plaza Market on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester on Sunday celebrated Latin American Day with a variety of food, merchandise, and entertainment. Elizabeth Escobar was one of the visitors chatting with vendor Alexander Garcia.

Local vendor Alexander Garcia, owner of DeMi Tierra Restaurant, said events like this are essential to the broader Rochester community.

“There's about 100 million of us Hispanic Latinos here in the United States of America, and we all come from different cultures, different backgrounds,” he said. “So, it's very important for us to have this representation and to have these moments and have festivals like this.”

The International Plaza, managed by the City of Rochester in collaboration with the Ibero-American Development Corporation, will remain open through October 13. It will offer vendor opportunities to local entrepreneurs.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, nearly 19% of Rochester’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. The event on Sunday was managed in collaboration with the city of Rochester and the Ibero American Development Corporation, which among its various services also offers residents assistance with starting and growing a business.