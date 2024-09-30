Deputies investigate toddler death in Hilton

Monroe County Deputies are investigating an incident in Hilton where a 2-year-old boy died, and his twin brother was hospitalized.

Deputies were called to a home on Parkwood Lane early Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Life saving measures were attempted, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother was taken to a local hospital and is listed in guarded condition.

Deputies say the home was checked for carbon monoxide, but they say that was not a factor in this incident.

There were two adults and two siblings also at home when authorities responded, and they were not injured.

Authorities are calling the death suspicious, mainly because they say there isn’t another obvious cause of death right now, but they hope for answers as the investigation continues and the Medical Examiner makes a determination.