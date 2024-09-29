Rochester community gathers for Parkinson's "Moving Day" as Brett Favre reveals diagnosis

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

As news of his diagnosis emerged, the Rochester community gathered at Monroe Community College in Brighton over the weekend for the annual "Moving Day" event. More than 300 participants raised funds for Parkinson's research and care programs.

The event, organized by the Parkinson’s Foundation, is part of a national series supporting individuals living with Parkinson’s disease. Attendees participated in activities focused on movement for physical exercise and vocal strength, which is often impacted by the disease. The event also featured live music from The All in Brass Band and a prize raffle, including Bills tickets and jerseys.

Amy DiPrima, the foundation's development manager, said community support is crucial in fighting this disease.

"It just inspired me to want to help others because I felt so lost with my dad's struggle," she said. "Coming here to 'Moving Day,' you see what Parkinson's is about."

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Hundreds of people participated in the annual "Moving Day" on Saturday at Monroe Community College in Brighton to help raise money and awareness in the effort to improve the lives of people with Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson’s disease affects nearly 90,000 Americans each year, with more than 10 million people living with the disease worldwide.

The "Moving Day" event also served as a vital resource for newly diagnosed individuals and their families, helping them connect with educational materials and support groups.

Nancy Nealon, the director of education and outreach for the Northeast region of the Parkinson’s Foundation, said the disease's far-reaching impact can feel overwhelming to many sufferers—but it doesn't end there, she said.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre appears before the House Committee on Ways and Means on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"People need to know they’re not alone. And that’s not only the person with Parkinson’s, but it’s also the spouse, the care partner, the adult children," Nealon said. "We say it’s a million people. 90,000 people are newly diagnosed every year, but it affects so much more than that million—it’s gazillions of people."

The goal for this year’s event was to raise $130,000, with fundraising efforts continuing until December.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the prevalence of the disease continues to rise globally, underscoring the importance of research and community support in managing the condition.

