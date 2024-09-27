SUNY pilots food locker program to help students at two area colleges

A couple of local colleges are part of a new pilot program from the State University of New York system to help expand the use of food pantries by students.

SUNY already has a number of food pantries around the state to help students who are struggling to buy enough food for themselves and their families.

Now, the state university system is announcing a pilot program at five SUNY campuses, including the Brighton campus of Monroe Community College, as well as Finger Lakes Community college in Canandaigua.

Chancellor John King stopped by MCC on Thursday to talk about this program which will add automated food lockers to those campuses so that students can access food when the pantries are closed.

“So they're available to students during off hours,” said King. “For students who are working (or for) student parents, it may be hard to get to the pantry during regular school hours, but they can now access food through these automated lockers.”

King said that trying to help food-insecure students is a big priority for him.

“The reality is, if you're in class hungry, that can be a huge distraction,” King said. “Or if you're in class thinking about, how am I going to get that next meal? Will I be able to feed my family? Will I be able to feed my children? It's going to be very hard to focus on your studies."

In a statement, MCC President DeAnna Burt-Nanna noted that during the last year, MCC assisted more than 4,300 students and more than 1,600 children. She said that MCC faculty and staff “continue to work diligently to address the issue of food insecurity by connecting students to resources on and off campus."

SUNY is also trying to ensure that students who are eligible for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, get outreach assistance and support in enrolling for benefits from that program.