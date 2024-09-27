How microplastics affect human health; the rising trend of climate arrests: coming up on "Environmental Connections," 9/27/24

12:00: How microplastics are impacting our health

1:00: Climate activism and arrests: is civil disobedience making a difference?

Microplastics, tiny pollutants that have infiltrated the air we breathe and the food we eat, are now being found in our bodies. This hour on "Environmental Connections," host Jasmin Singer speaks with experts featured in the documentary "Plastic People" to understand the potential health risks associated with microplastics, especially for pregnant women and children. Our guests include researchers at the forefront of studying how these invisible particles affect human health and what we can do to mitigate their effects. Our guests:



Rick Smith, Executive Producer of "Plastic People"

Jane Van Dis, MD, an OBGYN specializing in microplastics and maternal and fetal health

Alison Elder, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Medicine at the University of Rochester

Christy Tyler, Professor of Environmental Science at Rochester Institute of Technology

Then, in the second hour, we shift the conversation to climate activism and the rising trend of civil disobedience. With climate change protests leading to numerous arrests, activists use these tactics to demand urgent environmental action. We’ll explore the legal implications of these arrests and the role civil disobedience plays in the larger climate movement, both globally and locally in Rochester. Our guests:

