Experts recommend breast cancer screenings for all women 40 and older

Over the past five years breast cancer diagnoses in women under 50 have increased by more than 2% annually. That’s according to a recent report by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Now, a panel of experts from across the U.S. has made screening recommendations that reflect this trend.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force now recommends that women begin getting breast cancer screenings at age 40 regardless of risk level — the last change in that recommendation happened 15 years ago when the task force recommend women begin the screenings at age 50.

“We know that women in their 40s are being diagnosed with breast cancer more readily,” said Dr. Kathleen Robischon, vice president of medical affairs and clinical services for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “So, the recommendation was to lower that age so that we could detect breast cancer sooner.”

Robischon said getting screened early is the best preventative measure as breast cancer can be growing for more than two years before someone can feel it.

“By finding potential breast cancer when it's microscopic, and treating it then, is a much better attempt at getting cured of breast cancer,” she said. The trained OBGYN added that women of color especially should consider getting screened early.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Dr. Kathleen Robischon, vice president of medical affairs and clinical services for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“If we can get them in to start getting mammograms at age 40, if they are low risk, then that is going to

be much more beneficial to them,” Robischon said.

When Black women have breast cancer they are about 40% more likely to die from it than white women, Robischon added, and they tend to be a diagnosed with more aggressive cancers.

She said women who are of high risk for breast cancer should consult with their health care provider for advice and to design a customized approach.

